Axa Buys 149,800 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Axa lifted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 903.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Vereit were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vereit in the first quarter worth $77,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of VER opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

