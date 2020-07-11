HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,338 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 18.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 329,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

NYSE VER opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.