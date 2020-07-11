Axa Sells 10,000 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

Axa trimmed its stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Gain Capital were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Gain Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gain Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Gain Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GCAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE GCAP opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

In other Gain Capital news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

