Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gain Capital worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gain Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 44.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCAP opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $231.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.26%.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $25,374.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

