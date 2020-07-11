Clarius Group LLC Sells 10,165 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $20,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

