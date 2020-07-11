Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $20,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

