FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,567,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 467,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 404,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,063,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHU opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

CHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

