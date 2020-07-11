Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 24,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE:F opened at $6.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

