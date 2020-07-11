AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,519,090 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cars.com worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cars.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CARS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $377.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated
10,437 Shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC
10,437 Shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC
Hospitality Properties Trust Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Hospitality Properties Trust Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals LP
Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals LP
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 43,457 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 43,457 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
15,002 Shares in Archrock Inc Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC
15,002 Shares in Archrock Inc Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC


