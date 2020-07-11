AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,519,090 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cars.com worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cars.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CARS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $377.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

