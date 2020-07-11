Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 224.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE:GNK opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $267.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

