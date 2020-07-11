Invesco Ltd. Purchases 139,119 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.11% of North American Construction Group worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 291.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.91 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 6.65%. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.