Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $119,207.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,528 shares of company stock worth $434,886. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

