Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,500 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 11,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOME opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $402.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

