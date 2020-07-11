Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Farmer Bros worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FARM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Farmer Bros Co has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

