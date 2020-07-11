Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,475 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SIGA opened at $5.70 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

