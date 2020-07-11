Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,488 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vedanta by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEDL opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vedanta Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

VEDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

