Jane Street Group LLC Sells 422,496 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,496 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 358.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in At Home Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,277,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

At Home Group stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $402.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

