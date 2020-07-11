Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNCE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

JNCE stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $217.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

