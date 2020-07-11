Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Surface Oncology Inc has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.31. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.