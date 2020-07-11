Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 13,770 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRGI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 862.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRGI stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

