Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343,643 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $379.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

