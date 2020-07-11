10,000 Shares in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.