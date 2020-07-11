Deutsche Bank AG Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,504 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 20.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $390,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 31.8% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 79,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $379.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

