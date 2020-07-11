Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491,307 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.07% of Yamana Gold worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 811,573 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

