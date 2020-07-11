Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,900 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of MediciNova worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 121.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 151.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of MNOV opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNOV. BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.