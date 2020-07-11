Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rev Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rev Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

NYSE:REVG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.