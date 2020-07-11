Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,897 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 34.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,318.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 265,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TV. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

TV opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.