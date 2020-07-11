Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,375 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,512,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

