Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

