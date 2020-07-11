Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.