Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Calithera Biosciences worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 196,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.21. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.