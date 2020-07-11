Jane Street Group LLC Takes $54,000 Position in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NH. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $11,866,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in NantHealth by 616.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NantHealth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NH shares. ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.67 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. NantHealth Inc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

