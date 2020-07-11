Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,700 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $195.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.83. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

