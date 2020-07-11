HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

