Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.33% of Telenav worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 380,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 321,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 255,797 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNAV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telenav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

