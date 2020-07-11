AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Telenav worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Telenav by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telenav by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telenav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Telenav by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Telenav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Telenav alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNAV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Telenav Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNAV. Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.