Jane Street Group LLC Sells 58,844 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $597.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.51. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileiron Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.