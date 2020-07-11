Jane Street Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,265 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of VFF opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $280.21 million and a PE ratio of 127.50. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. Analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

