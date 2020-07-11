Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 565.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of Mobileiron worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOBL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mobileiron by 2,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 180,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mobileiron by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

MOBL opened at $5.17 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $597.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

