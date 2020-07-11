GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,393 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of GoPro worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GoPro by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

GoPro stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GoPro Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $764.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

