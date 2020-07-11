Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $659,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,886 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE:CLF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.