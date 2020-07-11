Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 48,723 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,723 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 5.5% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 18.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $4.92 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

