Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Funko were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 32.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of FNKO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Funko Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

