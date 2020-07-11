HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 157,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 182,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 252,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,429,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 884,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of CLF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

