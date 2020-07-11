12,721 Shares in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.54 million, a PE ratio of -124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.