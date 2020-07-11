Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Inflarx worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.87 on Friday. Inflarx NV has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inflarx NV will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inflarx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Inflarx Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.