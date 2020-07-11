Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,007 GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,909,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. GreenSky Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

