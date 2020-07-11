12,742 Shares in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.