GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Raised to GBX 680

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($7.69) to GBX 680 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 704.25 ($8.67).

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 701 ($8.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 691.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 80.46. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 465 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($9.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

