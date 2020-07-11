Insider Selling: BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO Sells $699,475.11 in Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $272.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $282.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day moving average is $222.11. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at $77,300,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,015,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at $23,279,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

